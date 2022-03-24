Man arrested for Wednesday night shooting on West Monroe Street

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Ben Stansell

Dwon Blair Smith

SALISBURY — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on West Monroe Street on Wednesday night.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Division Unit on Thursday arrested Dwon Blair Smith, 23, who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. The arrest was made less than a day after officers responded to 1024 W. Monroe St. around 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Aquavius Robert Lee with multiple gunshot wounds. Lee was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Smith was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

The police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Everett at 704-638-5333.

