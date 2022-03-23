Texas A&M ousts Wake Forest in NIT quarterfinals

Published 11:23 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Post Sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson had 12 points apiece as Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest 67-52 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Tyrece Radford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (26-12).

Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for the Demon Deacons (25-10). Dallas Walton added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Wake Forest totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low.

More Sports

High school softball: Hornets hope to overcome slow start

High school indoor track: State champion Cook leads list of standouts

High school football: Salisbury’s Robins to kick for JMU

Tonight’s Duke-Texas Tech matchup features contrast in coaching paths

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    If you could vote today, which Rowan County sheriff's candidate would you cast a ballot for?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...