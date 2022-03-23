High school girls soccer: Webb tops program scoring record

Staff report

SALISBURY — Wednesday’s weather forecast led to moving a scheduled game up to Tuesday.

Salisbury won it easily at Ludwig Stadium, batting Central Carolina Conference opponent Thomasville 9-0.

Sutton Webb scored twice in the first seven minutes to break the program scoring record. The goals were her 101st (to tie Emma Miller) and 102nd.

Goalkeepers Hannah Schmeltzer and Abigail Perez scored their first career goals for the Hornets (6-0, 1-0), as did center back Stella Koontz.

Perez scored on a header on a corner.

Koontz scored off of a beautiful cross, touch and shot.

Schmeltzer scored on an upper 90 shot to conclude the scoring.

Madelyne Lawrence scored her first goal of the season. Kendall Colwell and Sydney Hlavacek also scored.

Assists were credited to Kyna Zaldivar (4), Izzy Banish, Abby Campion, Koontz and Hlavacek.

Salisbury celebrated the return of Jaleiah Gibson (basketball) and got excellent play from Audrey Urbina, Parker Jenkins and Sage Huffman.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference road contest versus Corvian Community.

That game is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.