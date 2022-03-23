Four artists in panel discussion Thursday at Waterworks

SALISBURY — Artists Ingrid Erickson, Rachel Goldstein, Hope Holmes and Dani Iris will be part of a panel discussion “uncommon Connections” from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, for the Beyond the Surface spring artists’ series at Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty St.

Seating is limited and reservations are requested by emailing associate@waterworks.org or calling 704-636-1882.

There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served.