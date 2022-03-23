College baseball: Indians rally for fourth straight win

Staff report

WILSON — Out-homered 3-0 and trailing 7-2 on the road after six innings, the win probability for Catawba’s baseball team wasn’t high on Tuesday.

But the Indians came back to beat Barton 8-7. It was the fourth straight victory for the Indians, and it was the sort of relentless win that could get the team rolling.

Catawba (18-11) used 22 players, seven of them pitchers, to get the job done.

Luke Spiva’s triple keyed the three-run seventh that got the Indians back to 7-5.

Dylan Wilkinson’s two-run double in the ninth turned a 7-6 deficit into an 8-7 lead.

Spiva had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two.

Cameron Mills had two hits and knocked in a run.

Wilkinson and Carlos Lara also had two hits.

Adam Dossenback got his first win, while Robbie Cowie pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Catawba is 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference and has a big home series this weekend against 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne (26-4, 7-2).

Games are scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.