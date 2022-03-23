Blotter: Man arrested for felony child abuse that put infant in hospital

By Madeline Wagoner

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man Monday with multiple felony charges of child abuse against an infant.

The SPD Criminal Division initiated an investigation after being notified that an infant had arrived at Novant Hospital on March 17 for treatment of injuries. David Alan Brady, 27, was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center Monday under a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Sgt. Russ DeSantis at 704-638-5333.

In other Salisbury Police Reports:

• Nathan Michael Wiles, 28, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of assault inflicting serious injury on Monday.

• Kyshawn Quandarius Robinson, 25, was arrested on a felony charge of possessing stolen goods on Tuesday.

• There was a report of cocaine possession with the intent to manufacture and sell in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Sunday.

• Ulta was the victim of two larcenies in the 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury on Sunday. The two estimated total losses were $821 and $751.

• A burglary through forcible entry was reported at Imperial-Brown in the 200 block of Long Meadow Drive in Salisbury on Monday. The estimated loss was $500.

• A stolen car was recovered in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury on Monday.

• Belk reported a larceny in the 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury on Monday. The estimated total loss was $827.

• A man was assaulted in his driveway in the 200 block of Alan Circle in Salisbury on Monday.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Freeland Drive in Salisbury on Monday.

• Walgreens reported a larceny in the 1500 block of East Innes Street on Tuesday. The estimated loss was $200.

• A man reported his bicycle was stolen in the 800 block of Old Concord Road and Ryan Street in Salisbury on Tuesday. The bicycle has an estimated value of $248.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Rodney Craig Edwards, 56, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female in Salisbury on Monday.

• Johnny Eugene Jones, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering in Woodleaf on Monday.

• Sunbelt Rentals reported fraud in the 600 block of West Ritchie Road in Salisbury on Monday. The equipment was rented on Feb. 25 under the I.D. of a doctor in Greensboro. The victim of the identity theft told police he has had multiple counts of his name and information being used for fraud. A Stihl backpack blower, an electric sewer snake, a Rigid video pipe, safety vests and gripped gloves were rented under the fraudulent account with a total estimated loss of $12,051.

• A man reported his camper was stolen in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf on Monday.

• Century Complete reported a larceny in the 200 block of Athens Drive in Salisbury on March 15. Various building materials had been delivered to the location on March 14 before being reported as stolen the next day. The total estimated loss of lumber was $21,879.

• A push mower and copper wiring were reported stolen in the 500 block of N.C. 801 Highway in Woodleaf on Monday. The victim says an unknown individual entered the open garage and left with the stolen goods. The estimated loss was $425.