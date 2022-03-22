High school sports roundup: Carson stays unbeaten in SPC softball; Padgett fans 18 for East baseball

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson held off East Rowan 7-4 in South Piedmont Conference softball on Tuesday.

“It was a tough game,” Carson head coach Charissa Duncan said. “East has a lot of fight, and I never felt comfortable until we got the last out.”

Lonna Addison pitched most of the game for the Cougars. Phoebe Cole relieved and got some key outs.

Cole and Allie Burns had run-scoring singles in the first for the Cougars (3-4, 3-0) against East’s freshman pitcher Eleni Miller.

East pulled off a double steal for a run in the top of the second.

Carson went up 5-1 in the bottom of the inning. Landry Stewart had a two-run double and stole home for another run.

Abbey Nixon hit an inside-the-park homer down the right-field line in the fourth to boost the Cougars’ lead to 6-1.

Stewart’s RBI single in the fifth made it 7-1.

Kori Miller started the sixth with a hit for East (4-3, 1-2) and scored on Myah Sifford’s extra-base hit. Cole relieved Addison and got three outs to end the inning.

Maddie Roberts hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Mustangs.

“East has a great group of young players and it was an intense game, but our experience made the difference,” Duncan said.

Kori Miller had two hits for East.

Stewart had three hits for Carson. Burns, Addison and Holly Stowe had two each.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — South Rowan used a 10-run sixth inning to beat Lake Norman Charter 12-1 in SPC softball on Tuesday.

Avery Crowell held the Knights to one hit in four innings. Lexie Miller pitched the last two innings.

Carmen Thomas went 3-for-3 and scored twice. Kynlee Dextraze had two doubles and scored three runs. McKinley Faw had two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders (6-3, 2-1).

•••

MOUNT ULLA — Brantleigh Parrott struck out 13 batters as Central Cabarrus beat West Rowan 8-1 on Tuesday in SPC softball.

Abby Ragan homered for the Vikings. Lacie Coubal knocked in three runs.

West (4-2, 2-1) was held to three hits. Emma Clarke had a double and a triple and knocked in the Falcons’ run.

•••

SALISBURY — South Davidson pounded Salisbury 15-4 in Central Carolina Conference softball on Tuesday.

Katie Peeler and Rachel McCullough had triples for the Hornets (0-7, 0-1).

Peeler, Ella Trainor and Ashley Yang had two hits for Salisbury.

Kacie Gordon had a triple and a double for the Wildcats.

•••

TROUTMAN — A.L. Brown routed South Iredell 15-0 on Tuesday in Greater Metro Conference softball.

Lindsay Wolford had three doubles and eight RBIs. Kaylyn Belfield was 3-for-3 with a homer.

Shyla Campbell pitched a two-hitter for the Wonders (7-2, 2-2).

BASEBALL

CONCORD — East Rowan stayed undefeated with a 5-0 South Piedmont Conference win at Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.

UNC signee Cameron Padgett struck out 18 for the Mustangs (8-0, 3-0), with no walks, while scattering five hits.

Morgan Padgett and Logan Dyer knocked in runs early.

Chance Mako drove in two and Austin Fulk had an RBI in East’s three-run seventh.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 SPC win against Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

Northwest Cabarrus had 10 hits but could only push across one run against Carson starter Mikey Beasley, who made it into the fifth inning.

Casey Crawford provided a stellar relief effort with five strikeouts.

Emory Taylor had the game-deciding double in the seventh for the Cougars (6-2, 3-0) after Jacob Efird got the tying run home.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan got another dominating pitching outing from Wake Forest commit Haiden Leffew and breezed to a 10-0 SPC win in five innings against Concord on Tuesday.

Leffew struck out 10 in four innings, while allowing one walk and one hit. Colton Fisher finished the shutout.

Ty Hubbard and Carson Crainshaw went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Raiders (6-1, 3-0). Coleman Overcash had two hits.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — West Rowan scored four runs in the first inning and went to beat Lake Norman Charter 9-4 in an SPC game on Tuesday.

Zander Burton went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Falcons. Luke Graham scored four runs. Elijah Palmer had two hits and three RBIs. Casey Gouge had two hits.

Gouge struck out nine in six innings for the win. He walked one and didn’t allow an earned run.

• West (6-3, 2-1) beat Mooresville 8-4 on Monday with Alex O’Rourke pitching five strong innings. Zander Burton homered. Drew Burton, Gouge, Brice Knox and Matthew Connolly had two hits each.

•••

South Rowan kept pace with East Rowan and Carson at the top of the SPC with 10-0 win against Concord.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Cox Mill scored 11 runs in the fifth to beat A.L. Brown 16-3.

Jack McGowan drove in four runs for the Chargers. Tyler Zedalis had three hits.

•••

PFAFFTOWN — Davie (3-6, 2-3) was shut out 2-0 by Reagan in Central Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Rowan beat Central Cabarrus 2-1 on Tuesday with Anna Mead scoring both goals.

Brittany Vanhoose and Lauren Corriher assisted. Kristin Hammonds made 12 saves in the Falcons’ first SPC victory of the season.