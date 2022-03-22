Area Sports: All-Americans in track and girls wrestling

From staff reports

Hannah Foxx (A.L. Brown) competed in the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals held in Virginia Beach, Va.

Running indoor track for the first time this year, she ran a personal best 0f 7.70 seconds in the 60 meters for third place and 24.22 in the 200 meters for second place.

She was an All-American in both events.

Foxx is a member of the Speedsters Elite track team and is coached by Tim Dunlap.

Wrestling

East Rowan freshman Leah Edwards earned All-America status by placing in the seventh at 117 pounds in the 16U division at the Girls Folkstyle Nationals held in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Fishing

Harrison McCall has committed to Lander University’s bass fishing program.

Catawba athletics

The CLASS Act fundraiser to support Catawba’s women’s athletic programs is set for March 26 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge.

Attorney and former WNBA executive Felicia Hall Allen is the featured speaker.

Speakers include former East Rowan and Catawba athlete Allison Dupree Adams.

Former women’s head basketball coach Angie Morton will receive an award.

Tickets for the program are $75. For more information, call (704) 637-4474.

All-CCC swimming

Salisbury’s Sallie Pittman was voted Central Carolina Conference Coach of the Year for girls swimming.

Salisbury’s Ryan Starrett was runner-up for CCC Coach of the Year for boys swimming.

Salisbury’s Sage Huffman was runner-up for CCC Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Salisbury’s All-CCC swimmers also included Kate Burton, Ava Morris, Lucy Heilig, Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Courtney Williams and Autumn Walser for the girls and Nate Shaffer, Jack Heilig, Gray Davis, Sawyer Burton and Wyatt Goodnight for the boys.

CCC Swimmers of the Year were Lexington’s Waverly Blackwell and West Davidson’s Luke Nebrich.

HS football

South Davidson announced that Chad Springer will be its new football coach for the 2022-23 season.

Springer spent some early years in Salisbury before moving to Florida.

After serving in the Marine Corps, he went to Catawba College (Class of 2018) and earned a degree in physical education.

He’s been an assistant coach at East Gaston, South Iredell and North Iredell.

South Davidson competes in the Central Carolina Conference with Salisbury and North Rowan.

HS softball

Ashley Yang and Katie Peeler had the only hits for Salisbury in Monday’s 17-1 loss to North Stanly.

McCanless Couples

Lucas Merrell, Tinsley Merrell and Ray Letts took first place in McCanless Couples golf played in great weather on Sunday.

Larry Clifton, Crystal Clement, Azalee Huneycutt and Camden Snow placed second.

Clifton had longest putt.

Tinsley Merrell had closest to the pin.

College baseball

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) had a double and his eighth homer to lead UNC to a 4-1 win against Duke on Sunday.

• • •

Luke Spiva hit two homers as Catawba crushed Limestone 23-3 on Sunday to finish the sweep of a three-game series.

The Indians are 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference and are tied for third.

Catawba plays at Barton today and has a big home series against Lenoir-Rhyne, one of the SAC contenders, this weekend.

College basketball

Livingstone’s Navar Elmore will play in the HBCU All-Star Game in New Orleans.

• • •

Davidson-Davie County Community College’s men’s basketball team finished as national runner-up for the second straight year.

The Storm finished 33-3.

College golf

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot 1-over 73 Sunday in the first round of the Linger Longer Tournament in Georgia.

College softball

Pfeiffer’s Haley Strange (East Rowan) got her first college pitching win on Saturday.

She pitched into the seventh inning of a 4-0 win against Ferrum. She struck out six, allowed six hits and walked two.

• • •

Freshman Kary Hales (Carson) leads Catawba with a .379 batting average.

College track and field

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Noah Julian (South Rowan) ran 16:42 in the 5000 meters in the Southside Power & Fitness Invitational.

Lees-McRae’s Landon Cromer (South Rowan) was eighth in 17:43.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Sean Incardona (East Rowan) placed third in the 1500 meters in 4:16.71.