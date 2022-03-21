Voting now open for Cheerwine Festival shirt design contest; three Rowan County students among finalists

SALISBURY — Voting is now open to determine the design that will be featured on the official 2022 Cheerwine Festival T-shirt.

Three Rowan County students are in the hunt to have their design worn by thousands during the Cheerwine festival on May 21 from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury.

Cheerwine challenged middle and high school students to submit their best original Cheerwine brand-inspired artwork showcasing their Carolina pride. From now through April 4, the top 10 entries are available for public voting at: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/. The winner and two runner-ups will be announced in mid-April.

“In 2022, we evolved The Cheerwine Festival T-shirt design contest to be a celebration of our state’s up-and-coming artists,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said in a news release. “We were ecstatic to receive so many wonderful, unique entries from talented students across North Carolina, and we can’t wait to see which design is chosen for this year’s festival.”

The winner will receive a $500 gift card, a plaque from Mayor Karen Alexander and more. The winning student’s teacher will receive a $1,000 check to use toward new art supplies. Additionally, the two runner-ups will receive Cheerwine Festival gift baskets, plaques from the mayor and more.

With approximately 100 entries, the top 10 submissions were selected by a panel of judges, including Charlotte-based artist Monique Luck, city of Salisbury Events Coordinator Vivian Koontz, city of Salisbury Communications Director Linda McElroy, Rowan Museum Director Aaron Kepley, Harper and Alexander.

The finalists are:

Keely MacDonald / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Grant Martin / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Meredith Mills / Concord High School (Grade 12)

Tatum James / East Rowan High School (Grade 11)

Jiromi Pina-Mejia / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Spencer (Tyler) Szabo / Jesse C. Carson High School (Grade 11)

Scarlett Houser / North Iredell High School (Grade 10)

Brandon Parker / Rocky River High School (Grade 10)

Jaira Pyrant / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

Aida Saake / South Iredell High School (Grade 9)

For more information, visit cheerwinefest.com. More details can be found by visiting the Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page and searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.