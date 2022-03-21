Blotter: Salisbury man charged for defrauding more than $20,000 from victim

SALISBURY — A 67-year-old man was charged Sunday for allegedly defrauding a victim of more than $20,000.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth Augustus Brown of Salisbury with felony financial card fraud and felony obtain property by false pretenses after he defrauded a male victim out of $21,790 over six months and opened a credit card in the victim’s name without the victim knowing, a warrant report states.

In other weekend reports:

• Amhad Tyrick Bates, 24, of Spencer was charged Sunday with felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

• Eugene Jamil Coney, 27, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule two controlled substance (cocaine) and felony maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances.

• Desmaund Dontae Clawson, 30, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.