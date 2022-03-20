Salisbury earns Tree City USA designation for 36th year

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury has been named a Tree City USA community by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

This is the 36th year Salisbury has earned the national designation.

“It’s an honor to receive the Tree City USA award for 36 years in a row,” Stephen Brown, landscape architect and project manager, said in a news release. “Trees provide so much for humans by cleansing the air, reducing heat and absorbing pollutants. The planting and caring of trees in the City of Salisbury are ensuring that future generations will enjoy a better quality of life. We encourage residents to join us in observing Arbor Day and learn more about how to support our tree efforts.”

The Tree City USA recognition is given to cities who meet or exceed the program’s requirements:

• Have a tree board or department

• Tree care ordinance

• Annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

• Arbor Day observance and proclamation

The Tree City USA program, sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, is in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

For more information regarding Salisbury forestry projects and the Tree City USA designation, contact the city’s certified arborist Stephen Brown at (704) 638-4481. To learn more about the Tree City USA program, visit: www.arborday.org/programs/treecityusa.