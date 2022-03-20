Letter: Thanks to first responders

To those emergency responders, as a resident on Maxwell Street here in Salisbury, I want to publicly thank each of the responders and workers who dealt with a tree that fell and disabled power lines last Saturday evening.

You quickly dispensed with the tall pine tree and began fixing the damaged lines. In case you might have forgotten, Saturday was not only windy but bitterly cold.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, probably during that “spring forward” hour that disappeared, they had the street cleared and power restored. Thank you for being Public Servants of the highest order. God bless you.

— Fred and Katherine Jordan

Salisbury