Blotter: Man arrested on drug, concealed weapon charges

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with felony drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon after a strange interaction on South Main Street.

Early Thursday morning, Rowan County sheriff deputy saw a car parked in the northbound travel lane and the driver was moving things around in the vehicle. The deputy pulled over ahead of the vehicle and waited to see if the vehicle would pull out before turning on his lights and siren while looping back behind the vehicle and approaching it on foot.

The deputy allegedly saw the driver, 43-year-old Daniel Ray Corum, trying to swallow something and what looked like a knife handle tucked under his leg. He told Corum to get out of the vehicle.

Corum allegedly tried to play off what he swallowed as a piece of candy. The passenger allegedly said “she didn’t think it was candy” according to the arrest narrative.

Corum allegedly admitted to swallowing “ice.” Deputies allegedly found an unmarked bottle of pills, a baggie containing methamphetamine and a hatchet. Corum was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

In other police reports:

• A larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Thursday with a total loss estimated at $169.

• A larceny was reported at the Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores location on Peeler Road on Thursday with a total estimated lost of $99.

• Drug possession was reported on the 1300 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Drug possession was reported on the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury on Thursday

• Larceny was reported at the Advance Auto location on the 1900 Block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard on Thursday.

• There were two reports of larceny from Walmart on Thursday.

• Hit-and-run property damage was reported on the 200 block of West Innes Street.

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported on the 100 block of West Liberty Street.