Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church installing pastor March 26

SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will install its ninth pastor on March 26 at The Salisbury Civic Center.

Elder Couri Lamar Williams is a native of Charlotte, where he is a member of The Greater Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of Elder Chester F. Brown III.

Elder Williams was ordained as an Elder in the Southwestern District Primitive Baptist Association in 2018 where he serves as Assistant Secretary, President of the Southwestern District Association Youth Congress and also has served in the National Primitive Baptist Convention Youth Congress. He is currently attending Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary where he is taking undergrad courses in Biblical Studies concentrating in Pastoral Counseling and Church Administration. He is married to Valencia Taylor-Williams and is the father of two daughters, Sariah and Valiyah Williams.