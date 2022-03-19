Deputy uses stun gun on Cleveland man; 65-year-old charged with felony weapon possession

CLEVELAND — A Rowan County Sheriff deputy used a stun gun on a 65-year-old man and charged him after an altercation involving a rifle.

A deputy attempted to stop David Everhardt on Knox School Road for a suspended tag Thursday, but Everhardt allegedly did not stop.

The narrative of the incident alleges Everhardt continued along the road after the deputy flashed his lights and siren, opened his door and slowed down along a wooded area of the road seemingly to run. The deputy exited his vehicle and readied his stun gun, ran to the side of the car and began giving Everhardt commands to stop and get out of the car.

Everhardt allegedly looked at the deputy, closed his door and drove off down the road. The deputy returned to his vehicle and followed Everhardt to a home. At this point, Everhardt allegedly got our of the vehicle with something wrapped in a white sheet and seemed to be taking cover. The sheet unraveled and the deputy saw a .762 rifle. The deputy told dispatch Everhardt had a gun, ordered him to drop the gun and drew his own.

Everhardt complied, the deputy switched to his stun gun and told him to lay on the ground. Everhardt allegedly did not lay on the ground and reached for his waistband, at which point the deputy used the stun gun on him. Deputies did not find another weapon on Everhardt or in his vehicle.

Everhardt was allegedly taking the gun to a shop. He was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

Everhardt was taken to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $3,500 bond.

Everhardt has a long list of convictions dating back to the 1970s, including multiple convictions for assault and driving while impaired.