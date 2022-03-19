Davis receives Valiant Woman Award

Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United presented the esteemed Valiant Woman Award to Montrella Davis at the annual meeting on Feb. 13. Davis of Sacred Heart Catholic is their representative to the local CWU unit. She embodies the vision of Christian unity and prayerful action. Davis is a woman who lives the CWU motto: Agree to differ, resolved to love, united to serve. She serves the unit as the chair of finance committee and historian. She serves Sacred Heart as a eucharist minister. She is active in Catholic Daughters of America, a member of Rosary Makers and Cursillo. Davis is a Meals on Wheels volunteer and an Ambassador of Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.