SALISBURY — VFW Post 3006 at 1200 Brenner Ave. will provide a veterans appreciation breakfast on Saturday, March 19, from 8-11 a.m.

All veterans eat for free. Tickets for others are $7 for adults and $4 for children. Those 8 and under eat free.

Bring in 10 or more canned goods for a “Food Drive for Veterans” and you can also eat for free.