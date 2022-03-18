Quotes of the week: ‘Takes your breath away’

“I saw the display for the first time and I had to meet her because it meant that much to me. To see it in its entirety takes your breath away.”

— Teresa Martin, on the sight of Lori Egerter’s Tree of Valor traveling exhibit that honors military members

“I wanted to do something to show solidarity with Ukraine.”

— Rick Anderson, Sidewalk Deli owner after changing Russian to Ukrainian dressing on the deli’s

Reuben variants

“They were part of the problem and now they’re part of the solution.”

— Ingram Bell, of the Gate City Coalition on ‘violence interrupters’ who try to break the cycle of using violence

“What parents want to know at the end of the day is, ‘When I send my child to school they are going to be cared for, loved and get an excellent education,’ ”

— Tony Watlington, during a town hall session in Philadelphia where the Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent is a finalist for the same job there

“It’s not easy to improve when you’ve been as good as he’s been, but he continues to push himself to get even better.”

— Wesley Parrish, Carson coach speaking of Cooper Sever, who claimed his third Rowan County Swimmer of the Year Award

“I usually say we make loans to butchers, bakers and candlestick makers.”

— Ron Fisher, of the Carolina Small Business Development Fund and its interest in helping start-up companies

“This is going to be trouble. And we need to ask ourselves is this good for Salisbury? And I think the answer is no.”

— Tom Overcash, Salisbury resident speaking against a downtown social district that will be formally presented to City Council on April

“I’m hoping they come back down just like they went up, within a couple weeks.”

— Steve Sifford, who has been in the gas station business for 40 years and never seen fluctuations like prices now

“I thought moving here would be cheaper. That’s absolutely not true. Rent in Salisbury is almost higher than Raleigh.”

— Lindsey Modica, who moved to Salisbury from Raleigh during the pandemic in June 2020