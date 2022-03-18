Officials ID Greensboro man whose car was pushed into river by train

LEXINGTON (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a man whose car was struck by a train and pushed into the Yadkin River.

News outlets report troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded on Jan. 14 to an area near U.S. Highways 29 and 70 in Davidson County, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie said.

According to officials, a Chevrolet was parked near the railroad tracks at about 9 p.m. when a train approached. The train crew saw the car, blew its horn and slowed down before impact. The train pushed the car into the Yadkin River and searchers spent hours trying to find it before calling off their efforts due to weather.

A week later, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said a car was found in the river, but the owner was missing. On Feb. 26, a fisherman saw a body that was eventually pulled from the water. The person was identified on Thursday as William Franklin Head, 64, of Greensboro, Moultrie said.