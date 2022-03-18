High school sports: West, Carson softball tied for first in SPC with Vikings

From staff reports

Carmen Freeze dominated in the circle on Friday, and West Rowan’s softball team continued to swing loud bats.

Freeze struck out seven and walked one in a 12-0 South Piedmont Conference victory against Lake Norman Charter.

Kenadi Sproul went 2-for-2 and scored three runs at the top of the lineup.

Lake Norman Charter was able to keep slugger Emma Clarke in the ballpark, but she had a triple and two RBIs.

EA Nance stayed hot with two hits, and Karsen Simpson also had two.

West (4-1, 2-0) is tied for first with Central Cabarrus and Carson.

In other softball:

Carson hammered SPC opponent Northwest Cabarrus 10-1, as Lonna Addison pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Addison went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs. Makayla Johnson and Phoebe Cole drove in three runs each.

Abbey Nixon had two hits and scored three. Landry Stewart had a triple and scored twice for the Cougars (2-4, 2-0).

•••

South Rowan had no trouble with Concord and wiped out the Spiders 15-0 in three innings.

Lexie Ritchie and Avery Crowell combined on the SPC shutout for the Raiders (5-3, 1-1).

South benefited from 11 walks. Skye Fernandez drove in three runs. Ritchie and McKenzie Menius had two RBIs each.

•••

East Rowan (4-2, 1-1) ran into tough opponents Thursday and Friday.

A sixth-inning rally by the Mustangs fell short in a 6-4 non-conference loss to Alexander Central, always one of the best in 3.

East was blanked by SPC foe Central Cabarrus 5-0 on Friday. The Vikings have dominant pitching.

•••

Lauren Vanderpool’s homer was part of a Mooresville onslaught in an 18-1 win against South Iredell on Friday.

In another Greater Metro Conference game, A.L. Brown lost 3-0 to West Cabarrus.

BASEBALL

N.C. State commit Chance Mako overpowered Lake Norman Charter on Friday, as East Rowan stayed unbeaten.

Mako (2-0) allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked two in six innings.

Griffin Warden went 3-for-3 for the Mustangs (7-0, 2-0) in the South Piedmont Conference contest. Cobb Hightower, Aiden Schenck and Austin Fulk had two hits each.

Hightower, Cameron Padgett (triple) and Morgan Padgett drove in two each.

Hightower, a sophomore shortstop, committed to UNC this week.

•••

Carson kept pace with East Rowan and South Rowan in the SPC by beating Concord 7-1.

But it was interesting for a while. The Cougars (5-2, 2-0) trailed 1-0 going to the fifth.

Hayden Simmerson, Aaron Coe and Cameron Burleyson had two hits each.

Garrison Collins and Will Bradshaw drove in two each.

Simmerson (2-2) struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings. Casey Crawford got the last four outs.

•••

West Rowan lost 3-1 to Northwest Cabarrus in SPC action on Friday.

West (4-3, 1-1) was held to four hits.

Northwest’s Dalton Hazlett struck out seven Falcons in six innings.

Jake Blevins (1-2) threw a complete game for West. He allowed four hits and struck out six Trojans (5-1, 1-1).

Luke Graham had two hits for West. Matthew Connolly and Noah Loeblein had the other hits. Loeblein produced the RBI.

•••

South Rowan (5-0) plays a matinee at Socastee, S.C., on Saturday.

•••

Coy James homered for Davie in a 13-5 Central Piedmont Conference loss to East Forsyth.

A.L. Brown lost 12-2 to Lake Norman in Greater Metro Conference action. Hunter Sherrill hit a grand slam for the Wildcats.

Mooresville lost 6-4 to Hickory Ridge.

GIRLS SOCCER

In South Piedmont Conference soccer, West Rowan lost 9-0 to Lake Norman Charter, South Rowan fell 9-1 to Concord, and Carson lost 5-0 to Northwest Cabarrus.

BOYS GOLF

In the Central Carolina Conference, West Davidson has won the first two matches, with Salisbury second in both. Will Webb’s 37 paced the Hornets this week.

•••

In the South Piedmont Conference, Lake Norman Charter shot 154 to edge Northwest Cabarrus (157) at Crescent.

West Rowan was the top Rowan team, taking third. Justin Cole and Charlie Young shot 41s for the balanced Falcons, who finished at 168.

Cade Cranfield’s 41 led fourth-place Carson.

East Rowan’s Landon Merrell was the top Rowan individual with a 35. The Mustangs placed fifth.

Jackson Black shot 41 to lead South Rowan.

Medalist with a 34 was NWC’s Cooper Burris.