Blotter: March 17

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• A burglary was reported at Beacon Hall on Monday, resulting in an estimated total loss of $1,500.

• A truck was reported stolen from Wheels and Deals, located in the 2300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury, on Tuesday. The incident happened sometime between Feb. 3 and Tuesday.

• A woman in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury was a victim of fraud on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $330.

• A woman at the Super 8 Motel, located in the 900 block of Bendix Drive in Salisbury, was a victim of hands, feet and fist assault on Wednesday.

• A woman in the 1100 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury was a victim of breaking and entering burglary on Wednesday. There was an estimated loss of $200.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jessie Dilbeck, 38, was charged with simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance in the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• Tamarcus Phillips, 29, was charged with resisting an officer in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• Rebecca Kirkpatrick, 35, was charged with felony larceny connected to outstanding warrants out of Guilford County. She was incarcerated at the Rowan County Detention Center when charged on Thursday.

• A woman in the 6700 block of Roberts Drive in Kannapolis was a victim of motor vehicle theft on Wednesday.

• A man in the 8700 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury was a victim of forcible entry burglary on Wednesday. Residence and outbuildings were broken into. A John Deer tractor with attachments were stolen for a total estimated loss of $24,199.

• A woman in the 100 block of Redbird Lane in Rockwell was a victim of motor vehicle theft of a Ford Ranger XLT pick-up truck. The incident happened between Tuesday and Wednesday.

• A man in the 100 block of Cedar Glen Circle in Cleveland was a victim of larceny on Wednesday with an estimated loss of $1,700.