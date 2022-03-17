Salisbury Police Department will host open house recruiting event for women

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department will host a Women in Law Enforcement Open House from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, in an effort to add more female officers to the force.

While the number of female police officers has increased since the mid-1900s, only about 13% of sworn officers in the United States are female. The Salisbury Police Department employs 12 female sworn officers with ranks ranging from captain to patrol officers.

“We believe the Women in Law Enforcement Open House event is important because women account for a small but growing percentage of police officers,” said Shakya Jackson, a master police officer.

The recruiting event coincides with National Women’s History Month.

Refreshments will be served and attendees will have an opportunity to talk with current female employees with the Salisbury Police Department. Attendees will have the chance to talk with women of the department representing various ranks and divisions. There will be information on how interested individuals can take advantage of employment opportunities. Officers will also lead a tour of the department.

“This event is an opportunity for women who are hesitant on joining a male dominant profession to see the amazing opportunities that are available,” Jackson said.

The Salisbury Police Department is currently offering a new hire bonus of $750 and a lateral hire bonus of $5,000 for sworn officers who transfer from another agency. The lateral bonus is given once the officer has been employed with the Salisbury Police Department for six months. For more information or to register, contact shaneesha.smith@salisburync.gov.