Salisbury man takes home $71,011 after winning Powerball drawing

Published 3:43 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Ben Stansell

SALISBURY — Clarence Gray Jr. of Salisbury took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Gray’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the Feb. 28 drawing to win $50,000, according to a news release from North Carolina Lottery. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the two times multiplier hit.

Gray purchased his ticket from SV Discount on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,011.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $147 million jackpot, or $97.1 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For information about how the lottery impacts Rowan County, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

