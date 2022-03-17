Education Shoutouts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

Collegiate honors

Corie Jones, of China Grove, was named to Chancellor’s list at Western Carolina University.

Aubrey Honeycutt, of Faith, was named to Dean’s list at Western Carolina University.

Katherine Leckonby, of Salisbury, has been named to the Honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Lilly Beaver, of Concord, and Jacob Kisamore, of Salisbury, were both inducted into the Omnicron Delta Kappa Society. They both attend Elon University.

