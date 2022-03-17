Education Briefs: RSS Job Fair set for March 23

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will host a job fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on March 23. The first 100 people to attend in-person will receive a gift bag. There will be onsite interviews, early contracts, and recruitment bonuses on offer. The district is looking for a wide range of employees from teachers to bus drivers. The fair will be held at Carson High School, 290 Kress Venture Road, China Grove.

Visit facebook.com/rowansalisburyschools for information on registering or contact Sheenia Daugherty at daughtertysl@rss.k12.nc.us.

Nonprofit organization Reform Alliance set to host Criminal Justice Reform Day at Livingstone College

SALISBURY – Reform Alliance will hold a Criminal Justice Reform Day on the campus of Livingstone College on March 23.

The event will signal the launch of their partnerships with historically black colleges and universities across the country. The all-day event will include lunch on the lawn with students featuring EarthGang, a hip-hop duo under the Dreamville Records label, and a town hall meeting open to the public.

The town hall meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at Varick Auditorium and will feature Reform’s CEO Robert Rooks, co-director and co-founder of Forward Justice Daryl Atkinson, Karen Boykin-Towns of American Airlines Community Council, Livingstone SGA President Justin Wade and a representative from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the AME Zion Church.

Georgette Dixon, head of external relations for Wells Fargo, will serve as moderator for the program. The meeting will include questions from the audience.

During the luncheon on the lawn, member of Reform Alliance and EarthGang will interact with students and provoke their interest in criminal justice reform. The day will conclude with a dinner for criminal justice majors with Reform at the event center. Criminal justice is the largest major on the campus of Livingstone College.

“This day of engagement will be an eye-opener for our students and our broader campus community as it relates to the expansive prison industrial complex and the policies that perpetuate their existence,” said Anthony Davis, Livingstone’s senior vice president and chief executive officer.

To learn more about Reform and its work, visit its website, reformalliance.com

Livingstone College set to host fourth installment of Fridays at the Stone

SALISBURY – Livingstone College will host its fourth installment of Fridays at the Stone on March 25.

The featured speaker will be Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins as he reflects on his 16-year tenure at Livingstone.

The business spotlight speaker is Dr. Lisa Davis of Smiles by Design, the president’s daughter.

Networking begins at 7:15 a.m. at the Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, 530 Jake Alexander Blvd., South. The program will start at 7:30 a.m.

Fridays at the Stone is a series of networking and relationship building events, hosted by Livingstone College.

Fridays at the Stone is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

Livingstone began the series in October, with the final program of this semester scheduled for April 22.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-266367942687 or email livingstone1879@gmail.com. For more information, call 704-216-6151.

Catawba College set to host teach-in about Russian invasion of Ukraine

SALISBURY – Catawba College Associate Professor of Politics Norris Feeney will provide a teach-in about the Russian invasion of Ukraine March 24 at 11 a.m. on Stanback Plaza at Catawba’s Salisbury campus.

The teach-in will provide an opportunity to explore questions individuals may have together.

Feeney will use the knowledge gained in the study of past militarized conflicts to discuss the causes of this particular conflict more clearly, identify opportunities for the cessation of hostilities and highlight the most likely outcomes and lasting consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The teach-in will begin with introductory remarks by Feeney aimed at preparing the group to discuss the current crisis without resorting to unthinking hyperbole while still respecting the severity of the situation and significance of the likely aftershocks. A brief sketch of various academic explanations of war will follow. The remainder of the event will feature conversations led by questions posed by the audience moderated by Feeney.