Blotter: New York man charged with cocaine possession

CHINA GROVE — A New York man was arrested on a felony cocaine charge in China Grove Tuesday.

William Arthur Banner, 32, of Brockport, New York, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after a routine traffic stop.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dave Ramsey said Banner’s vehicle was pulled over on suspicion of driving while impaired and a lane violation. The office brought a drug dog to inspect the vehicle and Ramsey said the dog gave a signal, so the deputies searched the car and allegedly discovered about 11 grams cocaine in the vehicle.

In other police reports:

• A miscellaneous found body was found on the 200 block of Big Buck Drive in Richfield on Tuesday.

• A motor vehicle was stolen at the Copart location in China Grove on Tuesday.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported from Salisbury Fire Appliance in Salisbury. The incident happened between Saturday and Tuesday but was not reported until Tuesday. The estimated loss was $500.

• Larceny from Duke Energy reported on the 300 block of Foxrun Road in Salisbury due to power theft.

• Larceny of a firearm was reported on the 14500 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland. The incident happened Thursday but was not reported until Tuesday. The estimated loss was $601.

• A burglary from unlawful entry at Cedar Grove AME Zion Church was reported in Salisbury on Tuesday. Vehicle parts were stolen from inside the location with an estimated loss of $2,150.

• An assault on a female was reported on the 100 block of North Salisbury Avenue in Spencer on Tuesday.

• A man was arrested on charge of simple possession of controlled substances on the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury on Wednesday.