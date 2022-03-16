Walton scores 17 to lift Wake Forest past Towson in NIT

Published 10:57 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Post Sports

WINSTON-SALEM  (AP) — Dallas Walton registered 17 points as Wake Forest defeated Towson 74-64 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Damari Monsanto had 14 points for Wake Forest (24-9). Isaiah Mucius added 12 points.

Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (25-9). Jason Gibson and Nicolas Timberlake each had 12 points.

