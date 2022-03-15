‘One-stroke painting’ technique demonstration

Sharon Mattheson will demonstrate Donna Dewberry’s “One-Stroke Painting” technique during Thursday’s Carolina Artists meeting. One-stroke painting was developed by Dewberry more than 30 years ago to teach a simple and fun method of painting that everyone can learn. Mattheson is a master elite One Stroke instructor.

The demonstration will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. Use Jackson Street entrance.

This demonstration is free. Guests and beginning and advanced artists of all ages are welcome to attend.

Contact Cherrathee Hager for more information at 704-490-2001. The Carolina Artists guild meets the third Thursday of every month and guests are welcome to attend.