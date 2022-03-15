Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont: Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship information

Press release

In 2022, the 4th Annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each.

Recipients will be notified by the week of May 2, 2022 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K on Sunday, May 15.

The awardees of 2022 will be presented by Richard Fielding (husband to Rhylee) and his daughters and celebrated by the community of Girls

on the Run supporters.

Eligibility Criteria:

Any girl who participated in Girls on the Run (grades 3-5) or Girls on Track (now Heart & Sole

grades 6-8) in Forsyth, Iredell or Rowan County and will enter college in the fall of 2022 is eligible

to apply.

Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship

Application (runsignup.com)

About Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship program is named after Rhylee Fielding, who over 10 years ago worked with

Woodland Heights Elementary to launch the Girls on the Run program there.

With a passion for fitness and female leadership, Rhylee dedicated her time to inspire her daughters and their peers to

be joyful, healthy, and confident.In 2017, Rhylee lost her battle with cancer.

This scholarship was created to honor her and is an award to alumni who have followed in her footsteps to serve as a role

model in the community.

Contact Name: Alison Ahrens

Phone: 716-998-1056

Email: Alison.Ahrens@girlsontherun.org

Website: www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org

Application deadline is April 1.