College Sports Briefs: 900th win for Gantt

From staff reports

Baseball

ANDERSON, S.C. — Catawba pounded Anderson 11-3 on Saturday to win a South Atlantic Conference series two games to one.

It was the 900th win for longtime head coach Jim Gantt.

Gantt has a career winning percentage of .669.He ranks 10th among active D-II baseball coaches in career wins.

Zack Miller belted a two-run homer in the third for the Indians (14-10, 4-2), who led all the way.

Miller knocked in three with two hits. Cameron Mills had three hits and three RBIs. Luke Spiva drove in two.

Levi Perrell and Dylan Driver (Carson) had two hits each for the Indians.

Ben Gilks (3-1) got it done on the mound with eight strong innings.

It was a good day for Catawba, as Wingate split with Lincoln Memorial, the first SAC loss for the Bulldogs, and Mars Hill lost two to drop in the standings.

North Greenville visits Newman Park today, with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

•••

UNC freshman Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) is in the top 10 nationally with 13 in 14 attempts in 16 games. He’s slugged six homers to lead the Tar Heels.

•••

ECU freshman Jake Hunter (East Rowan) has made four starts but hasn’t pitched deep into a game yet and has no decisions. Hunter was great against UNC, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

College golf

Richmond’s Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 75-70 — 145 and tied for sixth in the Forest Creek Collegiate in Pinehurst.

CLASS Act

The CLASS Act fundraiser for Catawba women’s athletics is set for March 26.

Catawba Ladies Athletic Association (CLASS).