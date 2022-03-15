College football: Livingstone releases football schedule and seating plans

Information provided by Livingstone College

SALISBURY — Livingstone College has released its 2022 football schedule.

The Blue Bears will open the 2022 season at home, taking on SIAC opponent Savannah State University (Sept. 3) in the West End Classic.

This game will be highlighted with the grand opening of the renovated Alumni Stadium and Track, with a state-of-the-art video scoreboard and stereo PA system.

In conjunction with support from The Willie Lanier Honey Bear Project and a major investment by Livingstone College, under the leadership of President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Livingstone is able to install a new field, track and digital scoreboard.

LC was 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the CIAA in its return to action in 2021. Head coach Sean Gilbert returns to lead the Blue Bears. He made 42.5 sacks in an 11-year NFL career.

New private seats will be installed. These new seats will replace the old PSL seats. Each PSL is a yearly payment of $250. The owner will receive one of the 120 premium seats with his or her name or organization on it and a season pass for each purchase.Each of these initiatives catapults the Livingstone College athletic program to be able to compete with many other Division II programs in the country. This also ensures that the athletic department will provide a great fan experience and advertising opportunities for businesses.

The Blue Bears will face Virginia State University (Sept. 24) on Military and First Responders Day.

The home game against Winston Salem State University (Oct 8) will be held on Youth, Community Organization and Senior Day.

The Livingstone Blue and Black will stage a Homecoming matchup against Fayetteville State University (Oct 15).

The Blue Bears complete the regular season against arch-rival Johnson C. Smith University (Nov 5) in the 130th Commemorative Classic.

This classic commemorates the first collegiate football game played by all HBCUs. The 2022 CIAA Championship is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Salem, VA. Football season passes are now on sale online.

Season passes are $100 and include a ticket for the five (5) home games and general off campus parking.

New this year is the Blue Bear Pass for $200, which is a combined season pass and tailgate pass for each game.

Tailgate Only Passes are sold for $175.