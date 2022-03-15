College football: Livingstone releases football schedule and seating plans
Published 12:45 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Information provided by Livingstone College
SALISBURY — Livingstone College has released its 2022 football schedule.
The Blue Bears will open the 2022 season at home, taking on SIAC opponent Savannah State University (Sept. 3) in the West End Classic.
LC was 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the CIAA in its return to action in 2021. Head coach Sean Gilbert returns to lead the Blue Bears. He made 42.5 sacks in an 11-year NFL career.
New private seats will be installed. These new seats will replace the old PSL seats. Each PSL is a yearly payment of $250. The owner will receive one of the 120 premium seats with his or her name or organization on it and a season pass for each purchase.Each of these initiatives catapults the Livingstone College athletic program to be able to compete with many other Division II programs in the country. This also ensures that the athletic department will provide a great fan experience and advertising opportunities for businesses.
This classic commemorates the first collegiate football game played by all HBCUs.
The 2022 CIAA Championship is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Salem, VA.
Football season passes are now on sale online.