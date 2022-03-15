Ask Us: When is West End Plaza’s Arby’s opening its doors for business?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — A reader sent in a question about opening plans for the new Arby’s located across from Food Lion on Statesville Boulevard.

According to Organizations Manager Richard Britt, the new location is set to open mid-April at the latest, but no specific date is set yet. The team is awaiting building materials still in route to finish construction and finalize landscaping.

The facility will require final inspections by Rowan County and the city of Salisbury before opening for business.

Applications for employment can be found online at careers.arbys.com .

Mask restriction update for city of Salisbury buildings

A reader sent in a question about mask mandates in Salisbury’s city buildings.

The mask restriction was lifted on March 7. Those who are unvaccinated or at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are encouraged to wear a face covering at their discretion or upon the advice of their medical provider.