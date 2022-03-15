6th annual gospel fundraiser at Tower of Power United Holy Church

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By Staff Report

The fundraiser will begin at 3 p.m. on March 19. It will feature Unity Praise, Marcus McCombs Jr. and Sister Taylia, William Ray and Psalmic Flow, Keith Holland and Friends in Christ, Gospel Keytones, Blessed Assurance International Church and the Tower of Power Praise team.

The event will take place at the church on 601 East Cemetery Street. For more information call Wanda Wright at 704-636-3015.

