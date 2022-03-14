Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors announced as headliners for Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY — The Cheerwine Festival is doubling down on its musical acts this year.

The Grammy-winning quintet Blues Traveler will perform along with the Spin Doctors at this year’s outdoor celebration scheduled for Saturday, May 21 in downtown Salisbury.

The Spin Doctors were slated to play the Cheerwine Festival in September before the event was canceled due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Rowan County. The Grammy-nominated band known for hits like “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” will now share the stage with Blues Traveler. Blues Traveler rose to prominence in the 1990s, earning a loyal audience with top -40 singles “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway,” and earning a reputation for playing improvisational live shows.

Spin Doctors will play from 6:30-8 p.m. and Blues Traveler from 8:30-10 p.m. The two headlining acts will be joined by Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders and 9daytrip.

“We’re beyond grateful to the fans who travel from near and far to celebrate at the Cheerwine Festival with us,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, in a news release. “And we’d like to thank them by hosting two incredible headlining acts in our hometown. On top of that, we’re thrilled to welcome an incredible array of local vendors and brands from around the South to help us celebrate uniquely regional sights, sounds and tastes.”

The festival will have more than just live musical performances. Here’s what else is on the agenda:

• Vendors will offer Cheerwine-inspired food, including barbecue, desserts and more.

• Local breweries such as New Sarum and Cabarrus Brewing Company will be serving up Cheerwine-infused craft beer.

• Rowan Museum will provide a history of the soft drink through rare memorabilia at its Cheerwine exhibit.

• The F&M Bank Kids Zone will have activities and entertainment for kids and the F&M’s trolley tours through downtown will highlight a number of Cheerwine sites.

• More than 45 vendors will be selling Cheerwine merchandise.

• Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” experience will allow visitors to sample unique regional flavors.

“We love welcoming tens of thousands of people for the festival who in turn also get to see all our amazing city has to offer,” Mayor Karen Alexander said in a news release. “Our residents and business owners always look forward to hosting visitors at our annual event, and 2022’s festival is poised to be the best one yet.”

For more information, visit cheerwinefest.com. Fans can also find details by visiting the Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page and searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.