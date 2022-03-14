Blotter: Spencer man arrested on multiple felony counts of drug trafficking

SPENCER — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a man with multiple drug charges including the trafficking of opioids.

Absalom Ulee Alexander Patterson, 25, of Spencer was charged with three counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin for possessing three different types of opioids, totaling about 200 pills. Patterson was also charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

In addition to the opioid pills, Patterson allegedly possessed MDMA, cocaine, Alprazolam and marijuana.

Patterson was placed in Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Davon Alvah Culpeper, 59, of Mooresville was charged Saturday with felony assault inflicting physical injury on emergency personnel, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor assault on a government official. Culpeper allegedly started fights with police, fire and EMS personnel at the scene of a death investigation.

• Gary Wayne Ritchie, 46, of Moorseville was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Ritchie was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, concealed food inside Walmart and and gave false information to a police officer.

• Joseph Madison Maddry, 25, of Mocksville was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Maddry was allegedly found in possession of the drugs and concealed brass knuckles.

• Chrissy Shavohn Caldwell, 41, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute on Saturday. Caldwell was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Victoria Lynn Sykora, 37, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

• Jonathan Holshouser, 39, was arrested Thursday for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Jeffrey Scott Sherrill, 55, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

• Robert Keith Dalton, 47, was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

• An overdose was reported Thursday at the 400 block of Stone Road in Salisbury.

• Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Carson Road in Cleveland, reported an attempted forcible entry around 3 a.m. Thursday. A report states the screen was cut out from the window, which was opened.

• A woman was the victim of simple assault and property damage Thursday at the 1300 block of West Ridge Street in Salisbury.

• A woman reported Thursday that her golf cart, valued at $1,500, was stolen from her home on the 500 block of Cornelius Road in Rockwell.

• An overdose was reported Thursday at the 300 block of Cuthbertson Estate Drive in Woodleaf.

• East Rowan High School, located at 175 St. Luke’s Church Road, on Thursday reported a simple assault and received threats.

• Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of assault, larceny and breaking and entering Thursday at the 1300 block of Julius Drive in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Antwaun Reynard Miller, 31, of Salisbury was charged Friday with misdemeanor nonpayment/order to show cause.

• Officers responded to an overdose at the 200 block of Morlan Park Road Friday.

• The Super 8 Hotel, located at 925 Bendix Drive, on Thursday reported a hit and run.

• A man on the 800 block of North Main Street was the victim of motor vehicle theft Friday.

• NTB-National Tire & Battery, located at 310 Faith Road, reported a fraudulent payment of $600 on Friday that occurred between October and December 2021.

• A woman at the 100 block of Prestwick Court in Salisbury was the victim of vandalism Saturday.

• A woman at the 1600 block of Standish Street was the victim of larceny Sunday, reporting a stolen bag and firearm totaling $290.

• Officers on Monday responded to an overdose call for a juvenile at the 200 block of East 12th Street.