Rowan Republican Party to host GOP candidate forums for 2022 primary throughout April

SALISBURY — The Rowan Republican Party will host candidate forums throughout April for all local Republican candidates who will appear on the 2022 primary ballot.

The first forum is scheduled for April 5 for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners race, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at 118 E. Council St. Republican commissioner candidates include incumbents Judy Klusman, Greg Edds and Jim Greene, along with Republican challengers Michael Julian and Angie Spillman.

Two forums will be held the following day on April 6. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. is a forum for the Clerk of Superior Court race at the Rowan Public Library’s main branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. Candidates include Rebecca Saleeby and Todd Wyrick.

Later at 7:30 p.m. is a forum for the District Attorney’s race, which includes longtime incumbent Brandy Cook and challenger Paxton Butler.

Two forums are also scheduled for April 12. The first is for the District Court Judge race, which has four open seats. Candidates include Chris Sease and incumbent Kevin Eddinger for seat No. 1; incumbent Beth Dixon for seat No. 2; Lauren Hoben and Cynthia Dry for seat No. 3; and incumbent James Randolph for seat No. 4. That forum will be held at the Rowan Public Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., Superior Court judge candidates will meet. Those candidates include Michael Adkins and incumbent Tim Gould, who are competing for one seat.

On April 21, a joint forum with Cabarrus County Republicans will include candidates for N.C. House District 83 at 6:30 p.m. at the Laureate Center, which is located at 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis. Candidates include Brad Jenkins and Grayson Haff, both of China Grove, along with Kevin Crutchfield from Midland.

April 25 marks the date of the Rowan County Sheriff’s race forum, which will be held at East Rowan High’s auditorium, located at 175 St. Luke’s Church Road. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include Republican candidates Mike Caskey, Tommie Cato, Travis Allen, Brad Potts, Jack Eller and Greg Hannold.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions for candidates at http://rowan.nc.gop or by emailing vicechair@rowanrepublicans.com. Questions won’t be targeted at individual candidates. For more information, contact the party’s vice chair Greg Skelly at vicechair@rowanrepublicans.com.

The primary election is May 17.