Angie Spillman is running for Rowan County commissioner. She is running on the platform of “Pro God, Pro Life, Pro Gun.” She is a Christian, wife, mother of six, patriot and candidate.

If Angie is elected, she will fight for the average citizen. She is also the small business candidate. Please join me on May 17th and vote for Angie Spillman for Rowan County commissioner.

— Cameron Sloop

Salisbury