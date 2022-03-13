Letter: Community Care Clinic will establish fund in honor of Goodman

It was with deep regret that we were notified of Dr. Myron Goodman’s retirement. Myron has been an integral part of our healthcare for many years. It would be difficult to find a more professional, dedicated, and compassionate doctor. We have benefited from unlimited hours of attention and oversight during office and hospital visits. He has earned the respect of patients, residents of Rowan County and the medical community. We will miss his professional care and friendship.

Mary Goodman has been an important part of Myron’s success. It is hard to imagine a more supportive and loving wife. Their family has sacrificed precious time together for Myron to be with us. He was always available when we needed him.

How do we honor two individuals who have been such a critical part of our health and well-being? We have spoken with the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County where Mary was a long time board member. They have agreed it is appropriate to establish a fund in honor of Mary and Myron Goodman. It will help provide access to care in our community for those struggling with illness and medical expenses.

We hope you will join us in honoring Mary and Myron and contribute to this fund. Please send your donation to:

Community Care Clinic of Rowan County 315-G Mocksville Avenue Salisbury, NC 28144

— Bob and Sara Cook

Salisbury