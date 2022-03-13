Biz Briefs: Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Cooperative Extension host Salute to Agri-Business on Thursday

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber and Rowan N.C. Cooperative Extension Rowan County office will feature the annual Salute to Agri-Business at the Power In Partnership program Thursday.

The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the West End Plaza event center.

The theme of the event is “Economic Impact of Rowan Agriculture.” Danny Munch, associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, will be the keynote speaker.

Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Deadline for registration is Tuesday at 12 noon.

North Carolina Department of Commerce survey finds most businesses meeting or exceeding revenue goals

RALEIGH —Preliminary results from the state’s Business Pulse Survey found that 69 percent of businesses responding to an ongoing survey of North Carolina businesses report they either met or exceeded their revenue expectations in January.

Looking ahead, 46 percent of businesses responding to the survey plan to raise wages in the next six months, with 46 percent also planning to increase their staffing levels.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce administers the Pulse survey, in partnership with the NCWorks Commission and myFutureNC, with the Duke Energy Foundation providing financial support for the initiative. The survey provides insights into the state of the economy and comes in the wake of rapid change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business leaders and policy makers interested in seeing results to all questions from the survey can now access the new Business Pulse survey dashboard at analytics.nccommerce.com/ pulse-survey/ .

“Data from the Business Pulse Survey helps inform business leaders where they stand in relation to their peers — and is helping policy makers better understand the rapidly changing needs of the business community,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, who is a member of both the NCWorks Commission and the myFutureNC Board of Directors. “The survey helps us better support the post-pandemic recovery for employers, jobseekers and communities.”

The Pulse survey includes input from a diverse set of businesses across the state, with about half having fewer than 10 employees. The industry categories are diverse.

According to other preliminary findings from January:

• Maintaining adequate staffing levels remains a common concern of businesses, with 64% of respondents mentioning this topic.

• About one quarter of the total hours worked were conducted remotely in January.

• With the Omicron coronavirus variant more present in January, more businesses mentioned concern for the health of customers and employees, up from 27 percent in December to 49 percent in January.

• 45 percent of respondents expect businesses conditions to improve in the next six months despite the tight labor market.

The Commerce Department encourages more businesses to join the Business Pulse Survey which involves answering a three-minute survey each month.

Participants should be people in positions of leadership who make business decisions and can speak with authority on their organizations’ operational challenges. These can include business owners, CEOs, managers or human resources directors. Only one person from each business should take the survey. Participants must commit to completing the short survey once per month for six months.

In addition to informing policy makers, results of the survey also benefit participating businesses by providing insights regarding conditions being seen by peer businesses and industries throughout the state.

Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division implements the Business Pulse survey and analyzes the data to identify how conditions, needs and expectations are changing over time.

To join the survey, business representatives may visit nccommerce.com/pulse.

City of Kannapolis accepts grant-funding applications for city’s non-profit organizations

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis is accepting applications from non-profits with programs that would qualify for its 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation.

Funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the city.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on April 29.

Eligible activities include:

• Employment services.

• Crime prevention and public safety.

• Child care.

• Health services.

• Substance abuse services.

• Fair housing counseling.

• Education programs.

• Energy conservation.

• Services for senior citizens.

• Services for homeless persons.

• Welfare services.

• Homebuyer down payment assistance.

• Recreational services.

Applications will be reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff. This year the total grant allocation is estimated at $50,000. Multiple small grants up to $5,000 will be awarded to support existing program operations. One or two larger grants of $15,000 will be awarded for new programs and agencies. Applicants may apply for both types of grant but will only be awarded one type.

For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332. Applications are available to download at www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Community-Development

EDC, Rowan-Salisbury Schools hosting job fair April 1

The Rowan EDC is teaming with Rowan-Salisbury Schools on the RSS and Community Job Fair, which is set for April 1.

It will be a two-part event, first focusing on high school seniors planning to enter the workforce from 12:30-2 p.m. The job fair will be open to the entire community from 2:30-5 p.m.

Employers can register for the event by contacting Dominique Bates at batesdl@rss.k12.nc.us or Holly Pore at porehe@rss.k12.nc.us for the form.

Registration Open for 2022 North Carolina Manufacturing Institute Classes

Registration is now open for certified production technician classes at the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Participants can become a CPT in eight weeks with guaranteed job interviews and no registration or certification testing fees.

There are three NCMI CPT program offerings for this year:

• Evening classes from March 10 – May 15.

• Morning class from June 27 – August 23.

• Evening class from September 6 – November 17.

“The NCMI is the perfect vehicle for anyone who wants a fast track into the manufacturing space,” said Kendall Henderson, Rowan Economic Development Agency Director of Business Services. “I consider this program a great equalizer for any candidate with any background, as NCMI doesn’t require prior exposure or previous experience in manufacturing to join. We are grateful to have a talent partner and workforce ally in RCCC, as they continue to go beyond the call to address and satisfy our employers’ need for specialized skill sets in a rapidly growing industry.”

For more information or to register, email Henderson at kendall@rowanedc.com or call 704-637-5526.

ADUSA Supply Chain set to host hiring event for freezer-based positions at $21.50 an hour

ADUSA Supply Chain, the distribution side of Food Lion, is holding a hiring event on March 16 from 7:30 – 10 a.m. for freezer-based positions.

The warehouse associate positions have a starting wage of $21.50 per hour.

ADUSA is offering both full and part-time positions, as well as benefits packages which include paid time off and sick pay.

The event will be held at ADUSA Distribution at 2085 Harrison Road in Salisbury.

For more information, visit adusasc.com or call 704-310-4966.