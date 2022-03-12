Send your child to 4-H Camp this summer

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Does your child love horseback riding, archery, swimming, arts and crafts, rock/wall climbing, ropes courses, canoeing, nature exploration, campfires, games, slip n’ slides, making friends, having fun and more? If so, 4-H Camp is the place to be this summer.

Rowan County 4-H will be taking youths ages 8-14 (as of Jan. 1) to Residential 4-H Camp on June 26-July 1 at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center in Reidsville. Betsy-Jeff Penn is a fully staffed camping facility and is accredited through the American Camp Association. This camp is open to current 4-H’ers and non-4-H’ers as well. For the best rate, you must register through Rowan County 4-H.

Here are some camp details, provided by the Betsy-Jeff Penn website, bjpenn4h.org:

Campers are put into co-ed activity groups according to age and request, and activity groups stay together throughout the day, participating in various camp activities and sharing meal times. Campers sleep in modern, two-story cabins with single-sex living quarters, multiple indoor showers and restroom facilities. Each cabin houses up to 26 participants with at least three counselors per cabin to provide steady and safe supervision. Campers are required to bring their own sleeping bags or bed linens, as well as clothing and toiletries. As for food, nutritious, balanced menus are served family-style, three times a day. Snacks and juice are served mid-mornings and evenings. And the camp store is also open in the afternoons for ice cream, soft drinks, snacks and souvenirs. All residential campers receive a free camp T-shirt and a camp store card.

Residential 4-H Camp costs $500. For current Rowan County 4-H’ers who have been active in 4-H for at least 6 months, Rowan County 4-H will cover $40 per camper; this makes the family cost $460. All other attendees who register with Rowan County 4-H must pay the entire cost of $500. If campers want to attend and do not go through the 4-H office and instead register directly with Betsy-Jeff Penn, it will cost $625.

There are some scholarship opportunities available for low-income families and for youths who qualify under the vulnerable youth population requirements. For more information, please contact me immediately.

Please note that currently there are only camp spots available for 8-12 year-olds and they will fill quickly! Register soon to ensure your child can attend.

If your child plans to attend 4-H Camp with Rowan County 4-H, a $200 non-refundable deposit is due to Rowan County Cooperative Extension by Friday, March 25. Checks should be made out to Rowan CES. Exact cash is also accepted. We also have a way for you to pay online this year, but you must email me to receive the link. The deposit must be turned in along with a registration form that can be found at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension website at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

The remaining balance is due by Friday, June 3. A required “Camp Meeting” must be attended at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3. It will be offered both in-person at the Rowan County Extension Center or via Zoom. This meeting is for the camp participant and at least one parent/guardian. Additional camping forms will need to be filled out, but will be sent to those who register by March 25. All youths attending must also enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com.

4-H Camp is one of the best programs offered through 4-H. It promotes physical health, teaches independence, cultivates a sense of belonging, builds an affinity for nature, and teaches responsibility. I hope that you will consider sending your child to camp this summer!

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact 4-H Agent Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also come by Rowan County Cooperative Extension for more information.

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of Jan. 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury or rowan.ces.ncsu.edu. For questions or more information, contact 704-216-8970 or laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is Rowan County 4-H agent.