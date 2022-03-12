Library Notes: What’s new for kids at Rowan Public Library

By Wendy Campbell

Rowan Public Library

The Rowan Public Library welcomes children and families to the library where there is always something to learn and new families with whom to connect. Patrons are invited to current offerings like storytime and to future happenings in spring and summer.

Baby and toddler and preschool storytimes are held weekly. Please contact your nearest branch at 980-432-8670 for days and times. Storytimes are filled with stories, songs, and action rhymes, old and new, with an emphasis on the five early literacy skills all children need. Based on the “Every Child Ready to Read” model from the Public Library Association (PLA) and the Association for Library Services to Children (ALSC), storytime celebrates talking, singing, writing, reading and playing together in a fun and engaging way. With this powerful ECRR early literacy resource, library staff supply the value, making connections between the activities/practices and early literacy/later reading.

Noodlehead Art and teen programs are popular entertaining and educational activities held weekly for school age children. For more information on when and where they are offered, check out the calendar of events at RowanPublicLibrary.org. In fact, there are opportunities for family engagement with each visit.

This March in the Children’s Room at your branch, vote in the March Madness Bracket where characters like Pete the Cat, Arthur, Llama Llama, and Clifford are going head-to-head for the championship. Or, try the monthly scavenger hunt where young patrons search the children’s room using clues that help them learn how to use the library in a fun way.

Looking forward to April, RPL South will host Star Party 2022: Understanding the Universe from 6-9 p.m. on April 8 as part of the N.C. Science Festival. The evening event with star gazing, special storytimes and activities is only the beginning to a month of astronomy-related special activities including STEAM Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at every branch throughout the month.

Looking forward to summer and the 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities,” the library is planning a full schedule at all branches for families and for school age camps. Block off your summer calendar for summer reading, prizes, and special events with local and national performers. Summer program details will be finalized and shared in May. In the meantime, camp organizers are welcome to contact the youth services supervisor at 704-216-8258 to reserve a spot in the summer program.

There is more to see and do at your library than can be shared here, so visit or call 980-432-8670 to learn more.

Wendy Campbell is youth services supervisor at Rowan Public Library.