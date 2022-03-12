Davidson defeats Saint Louis to reach Atlantic 10 conference championship

Published 4:20 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022

By Post Sports

Davidson coach Bob McKillop guided the Wildcats to another victory Saturday. File photo by JON C LAKEY/FOR SALISBURY THE MAGAZINE. 7/13/21, DAVIDSON,NC.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foster Loyer had 21 points as Davidson defeated Saint Louis 84-69 in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament on Saturday.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (27-5). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Michael Jones had 13 points.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-24 at halftime. The Billikens’ 24 first-half points were their season low.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 14 points for the Billikens (23-11). Yuri Collins added 13 points and seven assists. DeAndre Jones had 11 points.

