Women’s basketball: Indians end season in regional quarterfinal

Staff report

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Catawba ended a strong women’s basketball season with an 80-68 loss to Lander on Friday afternoon.

The Indians (23-7) got 19 points from Lyrik Thorne, who made four 3-pointers and dished out six assists.

Sara McIntosh added 15 points in the Southeast Regional quarterfinal, but the seventh-seeded Indians only put two in double figures.

Catawba got down early against the second-seeded Bearcats, trailed by 11 after a quarter and by 45-30 at the half.

The Indians made a good run in the latter stages of the third quarter and early in the fourth to get within five points, but Lander (23-4) was able to hold them off.

Aniaya Jester scored 24 for the Bearcats. Miriam Recarte had 23.

Turnovers and boards were pretty even, but Lander shot better — 48.1 percent to Catawba’s 38.1 percent.

Lander also got to the foul line more and made 20 of 29 from the stripe.

Catawba 13 17 24 14 — 68

Lander 24 21 16 19 — 80

CATAWBA — Thorne 19, McIntosh 15, Stanback 9, DeShazo 6, Downs 6, Roberts 5, Wampler 3, Phillips 3, Ford 2.

LANDER — Jester 24, Recarte 23, Crews 9, Rideout 8, Melvins 7, Cange 6, Parker 3.