Police recover drugs, firearms during search of Maupin Avenue residence

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police on Thursday charged a man with a series of drug and gun offenses after a warranted search of a Maupin Avenue home yielded a substantial amount of illicit substances and several firearms.

Jamison Sylvester Baldwin, 41, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking opium and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance. Additionally, Baldwin was charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of a schedule one controlled substance. Baldwin also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers executed the search of Baldwin’s residence on the 800 block of Maupin Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Salisbury Police Department made the bust in conjunction with the Crime Reduction Unit and Special Investigative Unit of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers recovered 364.8 grams (12.9 ounces) of meth, 522.9 grams (18.4 ounces) of marijuana, 76.7 grams (2.7 ounces) of fentanyl, 75.3 grams (2.7 ounces) of cocaine, four grams (0.1 ounces) of crack cocaine, 5.7 grams (0.2 ounces) of Oxycodone and 1.8 grams (0.06 ounces) of MDMA. That’s in addition to 1.5 dosage units of Xanax, four dosage units of Alprazolam and two dosage units of Buprenorphine.

Officers seized four firearms: a Cobray Mac-11 nine millimeter machine pistol, a .40 caliber Taurus Millennium G2 handgun, a 9 mm Taurus Millennium G2 handgun and a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun. Two extended rifle magazines and 431 rounds of assorted ammunition were recovered as well. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and $22,671.

Baldwin was issued a $2 million secured bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.