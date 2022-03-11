Kannapolis man convicted for 2018 burglaries, other offenses

Staff report

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of several offenses, including burglary and larceny of a firearm in 2018.

Tony Hall admitted his status as a habitual felon and the presiding judge sentenced him to a minimum of 87 months to a maximum of 117 months in prison for felony second degree burglary, felony attempted first degree burglary, six counts of felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of a weapon by prisoner.

On Aug. 4, 2018, deputies were dispatched to North Enochville Avenue for a suspicious vehicle call. The vehicle had been reported stolen and during the investigation, a vehicle pulled up to the deputies and a victim said someone had broken into his home.

Deputies located a window frame that had been broken but no one was inside the home. Deputies observed a man walking along Second Street and stopped him. A victim identified the man as being the person inside the home. The man provided deputies a false name, but they determined he was Hall. Deputies located stolen items in a bag that Hall had in his possession.

Hall was arrested but then tried to break a window in a patrol vehicle.

On July 19-21, 2019, deputies responded to a larceny from an outbuilding on Spring Dale Avenue and Tanglewood Drive, along with a larceny of a vehicle. One victim said he noticed the doors open to his outbuilding and various items had been stolen. Another victim said he returned home to find an individual attempting to take tools from his garage. He was able to provide the suspect identification to deputies who later observed a vehicle matching the description of one leaving the scene.

Another victim said her car had been stolen from her driveway after the keys had been left in the cupholder. Deputies recovered the stolen vehicle the next day.

On Oct. 25, 2019, detention center officers had collected various razors from inmates in the jail. An inmate turned in two razors and said that one of the razors belonged to Hall. One blade had been removed and replaced with tin foil. A video showed Hall and the other inmate in possession of the razors.

Hall had previously been convicted of felony second degree burglary, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook said she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the cooperation from the victims.