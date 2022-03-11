Juveniles charged in basketball tournament shooting will be prosecuted as adults

SALISBURY — The two juveniles charged with attempted murder for their roles in the shooting at the Sam Moir Christmas Classic basketball tournament have been indicted as adults.

Tyreze Devonte Miller and Isaiah Boulder, both 17, have been charged with one count of attempted murder. Miller was indicted on March 4 and Boulder on Feb. 25.

The minimum age for a person to be automatically prosecuted in North Carolina’s adult criminal justice system is 18, but juveniles can still be charged as adults depending on their age and the crime committed. When a person is charged as an adult, they are open to receiving harsher punishments.

On Dec. 29, chaos erupted at the annual Christmas tournament at Catawba College when multiple shots were fired during halftime of the boys semifinal game between West Rowan and North Rowan. Shots were fired at a crowd from behind sheriff’s deputies who were providing security at the event and attempting to break up a fight that was going on in the lobby of the gymnasium. Two male victims, ages 13 and 14, suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was shot in the right forearm and the other in the leg. The remainder of the tournament was canceled.

Miller and Boulder were both located days after the shooting and transported to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Cabarrus County.