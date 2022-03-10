Police: One dead, off-duty firefighter injured after shooting on Sunset Drive in Salisbury

Published 10:18 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Josh Bergeron

SALISBURY — One person was killed and a second person was injured after a shooting on Sunset Drive Thursday morning.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Sunset Drive at about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. Officers found two victims in the front yard, one shot multiple times and a second person shot at least once, Stokes said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. One died at the hospital. The second, who is a Salisbury firefighter, received injuries that are not life-threatening. Stokes said the firefighter didn’t appear to be on duty at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses heard several shots, Stokes said. Some nearby houses were struck by bullets.

Stokes wasn’t able to immediately release suspect information. The incident is still under investigation.

People with information about the shooting can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

