Letter: Biden should fix borders first

The Biden regime has no intentions of fixing our border. Why? Because they have too much to gain by letting in the cartels, drugs, human sex traffickers, and illegals — who will become permanent Democrats.

Our country is being invaded by foreigners thanks to Joe’s non-border policy. He even uses secret night flights to place them in various areas around the country.

Since the Dems know Americans would never vote for their leftist policies, they’re bringing in illegals who will!

They intend to create a permanent progressive majority of low-skilled persons who will need government assistance — just what they want to stay in power.

These foreigners have no loyalty to our Constitution, our history or our dominant Judeo-Christian culture.

The drugs they bring are destroying the lives of our citizens. Fentanyl, which flows freely across the border, is the No. 1 killer of people between 18-45, not COVID, and Biden isn’t doing anything to stop it. You won’t hear of any actions being taken by him to address this killer other than giving $30 million to minorities so they can have clean crack pipes!

I wonder who’s getting rich off of all these drugs?

The Democrats are too busy working on the repopulation of our land to care for us. They prefer to help those breaking our laws by their very entry into the US, filling our cities with crime, and preying on young women and children as they force them to become sex slaves.

Call Congress and tell them to save our country by protecting our border before it’s too late. It’s time to get off the couch and do something for America.

— Renee Scheidt

Salisbury