Habitual felon convicted of interfering with monitoring device

SALISBURY — A habitual felon was convicted in Rowan County Superior Court Thursday for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

James Damion Mack of Salisbury was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of 48 months in prison for the offense, according to a news release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Mack was prosecuted as a habitual felon. He was previously convicted of felony common law robbery, felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony attempted possession of stolen property, among other convictions.

On March 4, 2020, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety received notice that an ankle monitor belonging to Mack had been tampered with. The ankle monitor had been ordered on Mack pursuant to a Union County case involving felony possession of a weapon by prisoner. Officers responded to the monitor’s last known GPS point, which was Mack’s residence. They found the ankle monitor with the strap cut.

Cook said she is appreciative of the work Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene in the prosecution of the case.