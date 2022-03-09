Survey: Tell us about your experiences finding housing, apartments in Salisbury area

In December, the Post reported 17 housing projects were on the horizon for 2022, bringing around 500 additional units to the city.

That includes about 160 affordable housing units, with the potential for another 70. About 270 market-rate units will be available, with the potential for nearly 700 more, according to city staff.

The Post wants to hear from residents about their experiences finding and securing housing in Salisbury and whether the pandemic has exacerbated any challenges.

Contact information will not be published in the article and will only be used for reporter Natalie Anderson to reach out for questions or further discussion.